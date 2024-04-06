Lok Sabha polls 'not fair' but despite that I.N.D.I.A. bloc will get clear majority: Jairam Ramesh

Asked about the fairness of the polls, Ramesh said, "This election is not fair with action being taken against opposition parties but despite this, we believe that the I.N.D.I.A. 'janbandhan' will get a clear mandate because of the public response to paanch nyay, pachees guarantees of the Congress and its allies which reflect the needs of the people."

His remarks came a day after it released its manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under those, at the party headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, a nationwide caste census and scrapping of the Agnipath scheme are among the promises made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha election manifesto.

In an interview with PTI last week, Ramesh had said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was intact despite Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "somersault" and asserted that the opposition would unitedly cross the halfway mark of 272 in the elections to oust the BJP from power.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.