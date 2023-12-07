JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Speaker accepts resignation of nine MPs who won recent assembly polls

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel are two of the nine BJP MPs who resigned after the saffron won in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh.
Last Updated 07 December 2023, 07:01 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said he has accepted the resignation of nine Lok Sabha MPs, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel.

The MPs, who are from the BJP, had resigned after winning in the recent assembly polls.

Besides the two Union ministers, the other Lok Sabha MPs who resigned are Rakesh Singh, Udya Pratap Singh and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan, and Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has also resigned.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 December 2023, 07:01 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajasthanLok SabhaOm BirlaAssembly electionsChattisgarhNarendra Singh TomarMadhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT