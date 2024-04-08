‘Loot ka license’: PM Modi comes down heavily on Congress in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Modi emphasised what he said was the BJP's dedication to poverty eradication and addressing the needs of the underprivileged. He spotlighted welfare schemes like Aushmaan Scheme and Jan Aushadhi centres, claiming they have lifted nearly 25 crore people out of poverty. Additionally, he announced plans for a significant Ram Navmi celebration in Chhattisgarh, particularly in Nanihaal, the ancestral home of Lord Ram.

Accusing the Congress of appeasement and promoting a 'Muslim-centric attitude', Modi alleged that the Congress had sidelined leaders who participated in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Modi proudly mentioned that the BJP had appointed the first tribal Chief Minister and nominated the first tribal President of India. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap against seasoned Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma for the Bastar constituency.

Regarding security measures, the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) is an annual anti-Naxalite operation conducted by Naxalites typically from March to June each year. This campaign is designed to intensify attacks and bolster their operational and administrative capabilities, aiming to overpower security forces and civil administration.

In anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit to the region, sources indicated that approximately 3000 additional security personnel were deployed to enhance vigilance and security measures, given the heightened risk posed by the TCOC during this period.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, were among those present at the event.