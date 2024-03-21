LS polls: Tensions run high in Kerala over LDF convener Jayarajan family's alleged business links with BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Earlier in the day, the LDF convener levelled a host of allegations against Satheesan ranging from illegal collection of money from abroad to creating morphed photographs of his wife and accused the Congress leader of playing "dirty politics."

Jayarajan alleged that Satheesan was behind the circulation of morphed photographs of his wife -- Indira -- meeting Chandrasekhar, the BJP candidate contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the LS polls to be held in the state on April 26.