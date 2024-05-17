Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates | 'Abusing parliamentary majority not BJP's history,' Shah reiterates Constitution to remain unchanged

Bahumat ke durupayog ka itihas meri party ka nahi hai. Bahumat ke durupayog ka itihas Indira Gandhi ke samay Congress ne kiya tha (The BJP does not have a history of abusing parliamentary majority unlike the Congress, which did so during Indira Gandhi's time).Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking to ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Credit: PTI Photo
As one reaches Bacharawan, an assembly segment of Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, barely 50 kilometres from Lucknow, a BJP stronghold, the electoral horizon suddenly changes and one comes across Congress party offices filled with enthusiastic workers arranging banners, posters and other campaign materials.
Close to 67 per cent of 67.45 crore people have voted in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections, with the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday saying it has introduced various interventions to enhance polling in the remaining three phases of polls.
Voting will be conducted on May 20 and 25 and June 1 in the next phases in 164 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states and union territories. The counting of votes will be on June 4.
West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday claimed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is now endorsing the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc recognising its growing momentum and aiming to maintain her relevance in national politics.
Chowdhury termed Banerjee as an 'opportunist politician' who altered her stance after realising the changing political landscape.
