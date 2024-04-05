Men unhappy with guarantees will vote against Congress: G T Devegowda

The entire state knows this. The Congress high command had instructed Siddaramaiah to give up the CM’s post after two-and-a-half years. But Siddaramaiah wants to complete a full five-year term as this is his last innings. This is why he tries to weaken his deputy (D K Shivakumar) by conspiring against him through lawmakers. Siddaramaiah was behind the demand for more deputy CMs.