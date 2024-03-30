Modi’s southern sojourn gets AI push

Be it Jagitial or Nagaarkurnool in Telangana or Chilakaalurpet in Andhra Pradesh, Modi’s trademark pauses and catchphrases are now being heard in the same tone and tenor in the local language. Apart from Telugu, Modi’s power-packed Hindi speeches are now being translated into seven other languages - Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Bengali, Marathi and Punjabi. Significantly, in states other than Karnataka and Maharashtra, BJP has been struggling to make inroads.