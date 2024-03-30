Modi’s southern sojourn gets AI push

Hyderabad: The South, known for its linguistic and cultural diversity, with strong regional identities, might be hindering BJP’s expansion plans below the Vindhyas. But, thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be crossing at least the language barrier to an extent in these states ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
BJP, which is known for using technology ahead of its peers, is now using a homegrown AI-enabled translation tool ‘Bhashini’ to translate Modi’s speeches in real-time.
Be it Jagitial or Nagaarkurnool in Telangana or Chilakaalurpet in Andhra Pradesh, Modi’s trademark pauses and catchphrases are now being heard in the same tone and tenor in the local language. Apart from Telugu, Modi’s power-packed Hindi speeches are now being translated into seven other languages - Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Bengali, Marathi and Punjabi. Significantly, in states other than Karnataka and Maharashtra, BJP has been struggling to make inroads.
“Technology has brought us closer together. Follow @NaMoInTelugu on X to hear my speech in Telugu. Also, let me know your views on improving the language in it,” said Modi in Telangana’s Jagitial recently.
Modi’s popularity in the southern states may take time to match that in the Hindi heartland but it is gathering pace, thanks to AI.
“This is an innovative way of reaching out to the masses. The AI translation certainly needs improvement, but BJP’s campaign managers are striking the right chord. In south Indian states like Telangana, Andhra and Tamil Nadu language plays an important role,” political commentator Duggaraju Srinivas Rao told DH.
Developed by the government’s National Language Translation Mission, Bhashini is an AI-powered local language translation system and digital product that makes it easier for people to converse in different Indian languages.
“Over the years internet-based language models are evolving and improving. And AI is an add-on to these language models. We are now able to witness text searches and voice searches on search engine sites in regional languages. No, wonder now AI language model is being used to translate Modi’s speeches in real time,” Hyderabad-based tech and cyber security expert, Nallamothu Sridhar told DH.
(Published 30 March 2024, 00:06 IST)