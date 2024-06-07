Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm: Pralhad Joshi

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm, BJP leader Pralhad Joshi announced at the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Friday.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, have also been holding deliberations with allies to work out an amicable formula for their share of representation in the new government, which will critically depend on them for survival.

The BJP leadership has moved swiftly since the June 4 results for government formation to end any sense of uncertainty after the verdict, which was a setback to the ruling party as it lost majority for the first time since 2014 and needs allies' support to maintain its hold on power.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)