Nirmala, Jaishankar to contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka?

It is also said that the name of Karnataka BJP vice-president Tejaswini Ananthkumar is doing the rounds for Bangalore South. Tejaswini is the wife of late HN Ananthkumar, the BJP stalwart who represented Bangalore South for six consecutive terms from 1996. After his untimely death in 2018, Tejaswini was widely expected to succeed him as the 2019 Lok Sabha candidate, but the BJP sprang a surprise by fielding Surya, who was a political greenhorn.