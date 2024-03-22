JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

No alliance with BJD, BJP to contest solo in Odisha

Talks for alliance were being held between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 11:01 IST

Follow Us

Bhubaneswar: The BJP will go solo in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, state party president Manmohan Samal said on Friday.

Talks for alliance were being held between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight this election alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odiyas,” Samal said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 March 2024, 11:01 IST)
OdishaBJPBJDLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT