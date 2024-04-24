Patnaik launches BJD's poll campaign, pledges to make Odisha number one state by 2036

Hinjili (Odisha): Biju Janata Dal president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched his party's campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and pledged to make Odisha the number one state in the country by 2036.

In the election campaign from his home turf Hinjili, Patnaik targeted the opposition parties and accused them of 'obstructing' developmental works in the state.