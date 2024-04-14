People of Assam fed up with Congress, BJP; ready to give us chance: AAP candidate Kaundinya

Taking a covert hit at BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta from Sonitpur, Kaundinya said, "The youth want change. The people in the BJP are senior people, they have been in politics for long and have been minister also. But they have not done anything noteworthy for the people."

He maintained that the people of the constituency who have visited Delhi, Punjab and other parts of the country have seen the development taking place there, and wants it replicated in their state too.