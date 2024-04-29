PM flays Rahul over ‘raja, maharaja usurped land’ remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' rajas and maharajas, but not uttering a word on the 'atrocities' committed by nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs for the sake of 'appeasement politics'.
Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in Belagavi, Modi said, "Congress has rewritten our history and our freedom struggle with an eye on the vote bank. Even today, their shehzada (Rahul) is carrying forward that sin. He had recently said Bharath’s rajas and maharajas were oppressive.
He has accused them (rajas and maharajas) of usurping the lands and properties of the poor... He has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Chennamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today."
Recalling the contributions of the Raja of Banaras in setting up Banaras Hindu University, and Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in the reconstruction of temples, Modi said, “The Congress’ shehzada doesn’t remember the contributions of rajas and maharajas. For the sake of the vote bank, he speaks against rajas and maharajas, but doesn’t have the courage to speak against nawabs, sultans and badshahs. We all know what Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb did to our temples...," he charged.
Modi said, the Congress will take away the wealth of the people and redistribute it among its vote bank if it comes to power. "It will do x-ray of all homes to access their wealth, properties and ornaments and even mangalsutra will not be spared," he said.
Shehzaada also wants to clamp 55% inheritance tax on properties and wealth saved by the parents for their children. Congress has to be punished for such acts, he said and added that he would not allow this loot to happen till he’s alive.
Alleging that development comes to a standstill whenever Congress comes to power and the same has been happening in Karnataka. "The flow of FDI during the tenure of BJP government was high and it has come down. Development works like road and irrigation projects have been stalled. When BJP was in power, farmers were getting Rs 10,000 annually under PM Kisan Samman Scheme, but after Congress came to power, the state’s contribution of Rs 4,000 has been withdrawn, he said.
(Published 28 April 2024, 23:56 IST)