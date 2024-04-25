Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Namma Metro extends train services

Bengaluru: Namma Metro trains will run for an extended period on Friday, when the city will vote for the Lok Sabha elections.
According to a release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the last train from terminal stations — Challaghatta, Whitefield (Kadugodi), Nagasandra, and Silk Institute — will depart at 11.55 pm.
"The last train from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station (Majestic) in all four directions will leave at 00.35 hrs (00.35 am) on 27.04.2024,” the release said.
(Published 25 April 2024, 03:48 IST)