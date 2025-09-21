Bookrack for the week (Sept 21 to Sept 26)

<p><strong>In Safe Hands</strong></p>.<p>Ivy Ngeow</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 400, Rs NA</p>.<p>Penniless, Genevieve Ho returns from Singapore to her wealthy but ailing elderly father in Fulham, London. She’ll care for him and rebuild their fractured relationship. That was the plan — until she meets his new hostile caregiver.</p>.<p><strong>Until We Meet Again</strong></p>.<p>Andaleeb Wajid</p>.<p>S&S, pp 444, Rs 499</p>.<p>Duha can’t catch a break. Her parents won’t let her get a job; her mother conspires to marry her off. So when she spots the ‘most handsome man’ at her friend’s engagement, Duha can’t help but sigh...</p>.<p><strong>The Amberglow Candy Store</strong></p>.<p>Hiyoko Kurisu</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 235, Rs 699</p>.<p>This novel introduces the reader to half-fox shopkeeper Kogetsu, whose magical wagashi sweets from his shop on Gloaming Lane promise to change his customers’ lives for the better.</p>.<p><strong>End Game</strong></p>.<p>Jeffrey Archer</p>.<p>HarperCollins, pp 384, Rs 499</p>.<p>Commander William Warwick pursues a shadowy organisation and sets off a deadly game of cat and mouse which will take him from the bustling streets of London to the hidden corridors of power.</p>.<p><strong>The Secret Of Secrets</strong></p>.<p>Dan Brown</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 704, Rs 1,499</p>.<p class="bodytext">Accompanying celebrated academic, Katherine Solomon, to a lecture she’s been invited to give in Prague, Robert Langdon’s world spirals out of control when she disappears without a trace from their hotel room. </p>