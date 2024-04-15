Post new incidents of violence, more Kuki bodies announce poll boycott

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), which emerged as a conglomerate of tribal bodies in Churachandpur after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May last year, said, "Central security forces are deployed to maintain peace and remain neutral, but their actions today have raised many questions ahead of the Lok Sabha election."

The state has witnessed sporadic, sometimes intense, ethnic clashes since May 3 last year between the majority Meitei community and the Kukis, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives. While the Meiteis are now concentrated in Imphal city, the Kukis have moved to the hills.