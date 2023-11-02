JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign trip to Mizoram cancelled

'Due to unavoidable reasons, Priyanka Gandhi's visit stands cancelled,' a senior Congress leader said here on Thursday.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 12:49 IST

Follow Us

Aizawl: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vandra's scheduled campaign trip to poll-bound Mizoram on Friday has been cancelled, a party leader said.

The Congress general secretary was scheduled to address a small gathering of people at Treasury Square in the state capital Aizawl, followed by a public meeting at Kawrtethawveng in Mamit district.

'Due to unavoidable reasons, Priyanka Gandhi's visit stands cancelled,' a senior Congress leader said here on Thursday.

The Congress is contesting in all the 40 seats. In the outgoing assembly, it has four MLAs.

Polling for the Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 November 2023, 12:49 IST)
Priyanka GandhiMizoramPTIIndian National CongressMizoram Assembly pollsMizoram Assembly Elections 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT