Rahul Gandhi's helicopter searched by poll officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris

New Delhi: A chopper carrying top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris on Monday.

The flying squad of the election authorities conducted the searches after the chopper landed in Nilgiris. Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala’s Wayanad, where he had a slew of campaign activities, including public meetings.

Hours after Gandhi's chopper was checked, Congress said that the authorities should also check choppers and vehicles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and should not be given "special category status".