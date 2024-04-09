Lok Sabha polls 2024: RJD list of 22 candidates in Bihar includes Lalu Prasad's two daughters

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday formally announced its candidates for all but one of the 23 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar where the party is contesting as a constituent of the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Party president Lalu Prasad's daughters - Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti - are among the RJD nominees.

According to a release issued by RJD state president Jagdanand Singh late in the evening, Acharya will contest from Saran which her father had won many times.

Prasad represented the seat until his disqualification in 2013 when he was convicted in a fodder scam.