Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Expanding terror law sets a troubling precedent

Expanding terror law sets a troubling precedent

Supreme Court's no-bail ruling risks branding of dissent as terrorism, may normalise incarceration without trial.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 20:05 IST
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 20:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us