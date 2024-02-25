Route to Congress-AAP alliance: Tantrums, manoeuvres, reality check

New Delhi: Eight months after the first meeting of I.N.D.I.A parties in Patna where Arvind Kejriwal threatened not to return to the bloc, the AAP and Congress have covered a long distance of agreements and disagreements to stitch alliances in four states and a union territory.

It also comes exactly a month after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said “nothing like that (alliance) will happen in Punjab”, the party born out of an anti-corruption movement against the Congress made public its final call on seat-sharing arrangements in states sans Mann’s territory.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s political manoeuvre while fighting against each other in Punjab has ignited fresh hopes in Congress in taming Trinamool Congress to earn respectable seats in the eastern state, especially after Mamata Banerjee’s acerbic statements.

While the Assembly is an easy game for AAP, the support of the Congress is needed particularly in Delhi for a decent fight against BJP in the Lok Sabha polls with Muslims remaining circumspect about Kejriwal after the 2020 Delhi riots and moving to the Congress.

While doubts about AAP remained, Kejriwal drove to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on January 13, minutes after an I.N.D.I.A. online meeting. He told Kharge and Rahul Gandhi that they may have to fight against each other in Punjab but that should not be a stumbling block elsewhere.

On February 18 after AAP appeared to toughen its stand by saying that Congress does not even deserve a single seat in Delhi, Kejriwal had a one-on-one with Kharge. On the same day, both were also seen at a lunch hosted by Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi to send a ‘political signal’.

If Kejriwal showed reluctant pragmaticism in 2013 to enter the government, the relation between both the parties have never been this cordial especially after the AAP decimated Congress to irrelevance in Delhi politics.