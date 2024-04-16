Sasikanth Senthil interview: ‘Hindu rashtra is myth, it will be broken the day Caste Census is conducted’

Are you coming to say that the BJP is realizing that Modi alone is not enough to win the election.

Yes, especially where there are strong regional powers. Take the example of Karnataka, where Modi is popular, but the good work of the Congress government is also being talked about by the people. Numbers show that women are in support of the Congress government in Karnataka. That has made the BJP go back to the drawing room and come up with new strategies. But the fact is BJP doesn’t know anything beyond Modi.

Why do you think BJP relies only on the Modi model?

That's the majority model wherein you have a father figure to cover up all the lies you say. The BJP is not even moving towards a majoritarian country, they are only talking about a mythical majoritarian state. In a majoritarian state, it is the majority that gets to enjoy a lot of special incentives, but here in India, the reality is that the majority faces oppression. I say this because the BJP doesn’t want the Caste census to be conducted. It is obvious that it will be Hindus who will benefit from the Caste Census, but the BJP doesn’t want that.