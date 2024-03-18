Sulking Eshwarappa walks out of BJP meet, refuses to share dais with PM Modi

Shivamogga: A BJP delegation's efforts to pacify sulking party veteran Eshwarappa failed on Sunday, with the leader walking out of the meeting midway and reiterating that he would contest as an independent in the Lok Sabha polls.
Eshwarappa even refused to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Monday's campaign meeting in Shivamogga.
"There is no question of me withdrawing from the fray as an independent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is god for me. But I am contesting the election to liberate the party from the stranglehold of a family. I feel very sad for not participating in Modi's convention," Eshwarappa said at a presser later.
Launching a broadside at Yediyurappa, Eshwarappa said that central leaders are under the impression that Lingayats are in the hands of the former CM. He and his son Vijayendra are calling the shots in the state and as a result the party workers are disenchanted, Eshwarappa added.
A delegation comprising BJP national general secretary Mohan Agarwal, legislator Araga Jnanendra and D S Arun held a meeting with Eshwarappa on Sunday afternoon. But Eshwarappa did not budge from his decision and walked out of the meeting, saying he had to attend some other programme.
Speaking to reporters, Agarwal said, "Eshwarappa was requested not to contest the election. We had talks with his family members also. We are awaiting the outcome."
Araga Jnanendra said that Eshwarappa was in "shock" after his son was denied the ticket. However, he had been convinced not to drift away from the party.
Meanwhile, BJP Parliamentary Board Member Yediyurappa said that he had no role in denial of ticket to Eshwarappa's son. He said that Central Election Committee of the party has decided the tickets.
(Published 18 March 2024, 00:16 IST)