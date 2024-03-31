Supriya Tai or Sunetra Vahini: Baramati faced with a difficult choice

Mumbai: Supriya Tai or Sunetra Vahini - it's not going to be an easy choice for people of Baramati.

In Baramati, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and three-time sitting MP Supriya Sule (54) this time faces Sunetra Pawar (60), the wife of Ajit Pawar, the nephew of the Maratha strongman.

The fight is not just between NCP (SP) and NCP, but ‘Tai’ and ‘Vahini’ or ‘nanad’ and ‘bhabhi’.

The fight is being seen as a battle between Saheb, as Sharad Pawar (83) is known, and Dada, as Ajit Pawar (64) is fondly addressed.

Ajit Pawar’s rebellion against his mentor and uncle and the subsequent outbursts have changed the political dynamics in Baramati.

“We are in a dilemma…it is very difficult to make a choice. Surely, we can say that it is not a happy situation,” a Pawar-family insider said.

"What Baramati is today is because of the Pawar-family and the people. The people here are a kind of extended Pawar family. We have never thought that such a thing would happen. Its victory and loss, both," said a person closely associated with the Pawar-family.