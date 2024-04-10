'Surrender' on Katchatheevu shows complicity of Congress & DMK: PM Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again targeted the Congress and DMK over the Katchatheevu issue, saying its "surrender" shows the complicity of the two parties in harming the country's strategic interests.

He also took a swipe at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, alleging that it was "busy" furthering corruption.

"For years, DMK took votes from the people of Chennai but did nothing much for the city. DMK is busy furthering corruption and family rule. Their MPs are not accessible to the people, particularly whenever the times are challenging," he said in a post on 'X,' after completing a 2-km roadshow here, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.