Take your ‘sajni' on a voting date: EC resorts to Bollywood to improve turnout

The Election Commission of India has attempted to take the Bollywood-way-out of the persistent problem of a low voter turnout that the country is facing in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

So far, none of the phases have recorded an overall turnout of 70 per cent or above. In the remaining two phases, the poll body is hoping for a positive change in the numbers.

In its bid to improve the overall voter turnout with a focus on women voters, the Election Commission on May 22 posted a meme on social media plarform X (formerly known as Twitter) from the movie Laapataa Ladies.