Teacher suspended as polling officer for clicking a selfie inside booth in UP

Lucknow: An assistant teacher posted as a polling officer in Hamirpur for the Lok Sabha elections was suspended on Tuesday for clicking a selfie inside the polling booth.

Ashish Kumar Arya, an assistant teacher at Girls Primary School, Umri in Muskara Development Block in Hamirpur district, was deployed on duty as Polling Officer (First) at polling station 112 of Shri Vidya Mandir Inter College, Hamirpur, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rinwa said that it is alleged that Arya took selfies with his mobile phone and took photographs of voters on the day of voting, which is a clear violation of the instructions of the Election Commission.