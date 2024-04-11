This election season misses several key players of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: From the ‘ultimate backroom boy’ Ahmed Patel to ‘spin master’ Arun Jaitley, a clutch of leaders who steered the election discourse and strategy in the past few decades, including in 2019, are being missed in this poll season.

Some like BSP supremo Mayawati are conspicuous by their absence while leaders like Patel, Jaitley, ‘weathervane’ Ramvilas Paswan, ‘socialist patriarch’ Mulayam Singh Yadav and ‘purse keeper’ Motilal Vohra have died.

The intriguing absence is that of Mayawati, who has left it to her nephew and heir apparent Akash to be the faces of the party that once considered the main custodian of Dalit votes. None from the BSP will tell why Mayawati is keeping a low profile though speculation abounds.