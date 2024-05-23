Those who do divisive politics on communal lines will be driven out of Bengal after polls, says TMC's Abhishek

Targeting the BJP, Banerjee vowed, "We will ensure that those who promote communal and divisive politics and seek to create unrest will have no political ground in West Bengal. The autocratic Narendra Modi government will be ousted from power at the Centre."

In an apparent reference to Bhangore MLA Naushad Siddique without naming him, Banerjee criticised the Indian Secular Front (ISF) chief for not speaking out against the saffron party, accusing him of acting as the BJP's B-team.

"Yesterday, the Calcutta High Court struck down OBC status granted to several communities in Bengal since 2010. Has the MLA commented on this?" he questioned.

"There is no place for divisive politics in the revered soil of West Bengal. The people of this state believe in unity in diversity," added Banerjee, the nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.