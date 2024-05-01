Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two Patidars battle it out in wake of Kshatriya agitation

"The erstwhile rulers (Kshatriyas) brought our ancestors to settle in Rajkot many years ago but that doesn't stop us from supporting a party we like. BJP has developed the city and also helped our community. In the past 20 years, the region has prospered with Narmada water reaching our doorstep, good roads, and improved connectivity, among others. Congress did nothing. The Kshatriyas may have their reasons, but I am voting for the BJP for sure," says Sanjay Rathod, in his mid-30s, standing at the entrance of the event with a walkie-talkie to secure the premises.