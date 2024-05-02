Will follow footsteps of my warrior husband in fight against injustice: Kalpana Soren

Kalpana, who has emerged as a new face of the party, termed the BJP 'a tyrannical force that is allegedly hell-bent to oppress the opposition.'

"How will the Constitution be saved when you are arresting opposition leaders who are working for the poor, tribals and dalits. They (BJP) only tell lies. The saffron party’s 400+ slogan has pushed the temperature here above 400 degrees. People of Jharkhand are seething in anger against the BJP government and will throw out this tyrannical force which is looting its rich mineral resources," she added.