With husbands behind bars, Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren lead attack against BJP in I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally

Reading out the message from Arvind Kejriwal, she told the gathering, "Keep dreaming about an India which can provide education and health care for all irrespective of whether they are rich or poor.... If you give an opportunity to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, we will build a great nation."

Following Kejriwal's arrest, the challenge before the AAP is to come up with a worthy leader who could handle both the party and its government in Delhi. The name of Sunita Kejriwal has been doing the rounds as a possible replacement for the arrested leader.

As Sunita engaged in more political activities in the absence of her husband, the BJP equated her with former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who had made a foray into politics in similar circumstances.

She is perhaps preparing to hold the post of her husband, Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. "The madam you are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar."

The wives of jailed AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain were also present at the rally, while Manish Sisodia's wife sent her wishes as she could not come to the event owing to her frail health.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and Singh were arrested in the excise policy case, while Jain was arrested in a separate money laundering case.

Weeks before the ED took Kejriwal in custody, it arrested Hemant Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand. Shortly before his arrest, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Soren resigned as chief minister.

At the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally, his wife Kalpana Soren said the people gathered there was against the autocratic forces that are attacking democracy.

"We the tribals have a long story of struggle and sacrifices. We are proud of our history," she said.

"All the guarantees provided by Babasaheb's Constitution are being destroyed by the NDA government. One by one they have demolished constitutional agencies. The way unemployment and inflation are on the rise, communal disharmony is being spread...," she said.

"Some parties may think of themselves as having absolute power, but people have the real power. Use your finger to vote for INDIA bloc in the polls. If you want to save your country, democracy, use your vote wisely," she said.

Kalpana made her first major public appearance on March 4, the JMM foundation day, when she made an emotional speech on her husband's arrest, and had pledged to continue the struggle. She hails from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, has a Masters in Engineering and an MBA degree.