Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Island fault lines

Reading the book alongside struggles against large infrastructure projects on the mainland, one cannot help but notice the scale of what is being proposed in Great Nicobar and the strikingly similar politics of it.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 20:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 20:43 IST
BooksSpecialsfeature

Follow us on :

Follow Us