Yediyurappa settles Chitradurga conundrum

Bengaluru: BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra, on Monday, succeeded in ‘convincing’ sulking Holalkere BJP MLA M Chandrappa and his son Raghuchandan not to rebel against the party’s official nominee Govind Karjol from Chitradurga seat.
Chandrappa and his son Raghuchandan met Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, along with their supporters, here.
The father-son duo had launched ‘Go-Back Karjol’ campaign in Chitradurga two days ago.
Raghuchandan had announced that he would contest as an Independent, if the party fails to replace Karjol with him as the candidate in the Chitradurga constituency.
(Published 01 April 2024, 23:31 IST)