Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Yogi equates inheritance tax with Aurangzeb's 'jizya' again at Guna rally, hails Scindias for 'fighting Afghans'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Congress manifesto talked of 'jizya' (tax imposed on non-Muslims in medieval India) and promotion of cow slaughter and likened it to the "cruel rule of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb".

Adityanath also claimed the Congress wants to give minorities all freedom to eat and drink as per their choice and then went on to link it to cow slaughter and beef consumption.

"Are the food habits of minorities different from that of the majority (community? The general food habits are the same but the majority of society does not eat beef and opposes cow slaughter. Now Congress has stooped so low that it will support cow slaughter," UP chief minister alleged.

"This is not the Congress that contributed to the Independence struggle. Will you become a partner in this sin? Will there be cow slaughter in the land of Ram and Krishna?" he asked the crowd. He was addressing a rally in Ashok Nagar town of Guna Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He had similar remarks about 'jizya' and cow slaughter at an election rally in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Yogi then went on to accuse the Congress of wanting to snatch the quota benefits of SC, STs and Other Backward Classes to please "its vote bank".

"You have heard the name of a cruel Mughal ruler called Aurangzeb. Decent Muslim families don't name their children after him. He levied jizya. What is it? It is inheritance tax being talked about by the Congress," Adityanath claimed. On the other hand, PM Modi says heritage should be respected as our movement for Ram temple in Ayodhya continued for 500 years and lakhs of Hindus were martyred, Adityanath told the gathering.

"Forget about respect to heritage, the Congress is talking about levying tax on the wealth of your ancestors. Rahul Gandhi says he will X-ray your property and take half of it after his party comes to power and it will be called virasat tax (inheritance tax). Will you ever give jizya? No Indian can accept this," he said.