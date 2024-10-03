After Lok Sabha, Assembly elections, panchayat, ULB polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon

<p>Srinagar: After the successful completion of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, preparations are underway to hold panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) polls by year-end in Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>These polls, aimed to enhance grassroots governance in the region, were due to be held in November last year, but were deferred.</p><p>"Preparations are underway to hold the panchayat and ULB elections in J&K and security forces deployed during Assembly polls will remain stationed in J&K till the completion of grass roots level elections," sources told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>"There are 40,000 seats for panchayat polls and with over a lakh candidates. It will be a challenge for authorities to provide security to candidates, particularly in the Kashmir valley,” they said.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Focus shifts on counting day as parties declare expectations.<p>The panchayat and ULB elections are seen as vital for strengthening democracy at the grassroots level. Once these polls are completed, Jammu and Kashmir will see the full restoration of democratic processes at all levels post the abrogation of Article 370.</p><p>The panchayat elections will be conducted by the J&K State Election Commission and not the Election Commission of India. "The 2024 Panchayat poll will be held after fresh delimitation of ‘Halqas’ (Revenue Villages)," officials said.</p><p>The last time panchayat polls were held in J&K in nine phases was in November-December 2018 immediately after the fall of Mehbooba Mufti led PDP-BJP alliance in June that year.</p><p>The main regional parties - National Conference and the People's Democratic Party - had boycotted these polls over the issue of seeking the central government's commitment in safeguarding constitutional provisions for Jammu and Kashmir.</p>