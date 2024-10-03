Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

After Lok Sabha, Assembly elections, panchayat, ULB polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon

These polls, aimed to enhance grassroots governance in the region, were due to be held in November last year, but were deferred.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 12:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 12:14 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us