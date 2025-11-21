Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee gains 5 paise to 88.63 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.67 and gained some ground to trade at 88.63 against the US dollar in initial deals, up 5 paise from its previous closing level.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 04:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 04:39 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us