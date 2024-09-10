Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP's 'mishandling' led to revival of terrorism in 'peaceful' state: Omar Abdullah

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that terrorism will return if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "We have to bear the brunt of their misdeeds and lapses which led to the revival of militancy in the peaceful areas."

However, the former chief minister said he wants to assure the people of Jammu that the NC-Congress alliance will free the region of terrorism once it comes back to power.