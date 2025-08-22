<p>Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A 21-year-old man and his underage girlfriend were found dead in a hotel room in Chandigarh, days after eloping, police on Friday said.</p>.<p>Arshad, a factory worker, and the 17-year-old had run away from their home in Begarazpur village on August 18. They were found dead on Thursday, and suspected to have ingested poison, police said.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said the girl's family had filed an abduction complaint against Arshad two days ago.</p>.Hyderabad: Family of five including 2-year-old found dead; suicide suspected.<p>"The bodies were discovered in a hotel in Chandigarh, along with a suicide note. In the note, the couple stated that they were taking their own lives," the SSP said.</p>.<p>While they were missing, some Hindu activists also had pressured police to look for the couple.</p>.<p>Muzaffarnagar police were informed about the deaths by their Chandigarh counterparts on Thursday night.</p>.<p>Police sources said the girl had left for school on August 18 but did not return home.</p>.<p>The two had reportedly been in a relationship for some time.</p>