Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Celebrations at NC headquarters, sombre mood at PDP office

<p>Srinagar: As National Conference raced ahead in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/jammu-and-kashmir-india">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Assembly elections results on Tuesday, jubilant celebrations erupted outside the party headquarters, here, with workers dancing and bursting firecrackers.</p><p>Hundreds of party supporters were seen waving NC flags and chanting slogans in support of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a>, who is set to take over as the next Chief Minister. The victory parades were also taken in other areas of Srinagar and the Valley.</p><p>The air was filled with the sounds of drumbeats and cheers as party workers danced, distributed sweets, and set off fireworks to mark the NC’s resounding victory in securing 42 out of 90 seats.</p><p><em><strong><ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Follow DH’s full coverage of the Assembly Elections</a></ins></strong></em></p>.<p>The party office was a scene of joy and festivity, with loyal supporters celebrating the return of their leader. “This is a victory for the people of Kashmir,” one excited supporter exclaimed, waving a flag high above his head. “We have put our trust in Omar Abdullah, and we believe he will deliver.”</p><p>After his victory, Omar visited Budgam to thank the voters for his victory and reposing faith in him. “The priority of the new government is to fulfil people’s expectations,” he told reporters.</p><p>The scenes at NC headquarters were in contrast to June 4 when no celebration was seen despite the party winning two seats in the 2024 parliament election. That time Omar had lost from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.</p><p>However, the mood at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) office was sombre and subdued. A few party workers milled around quietly, reflecting on the party's dismal performance, which saw them winning just three seats.</p><p>The defeat of Iltija Mufti, party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mehbooba-mufti">Mehbooba Mufti</a>'s daughter, from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat in Anantnag was a big blow to the PDP.</p><p>As the day wore on, the contrast between the two party offices couldn’t have been more stark. While celebrations outside the NC office and beyond carried on late into the night, the PDP headquarters remained quiet, a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead for the party in the region's shifting political landscape. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/assembly-elections-2024-live-updates-news-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-election-commission-bjp-congress-inld-jjp-bsp-aap-manohar-lal-khattar-narendra-modi-nayab-singh-saini-pdp-national-conference-ec-rahul-gandhi-kharge-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-3222554">live updates</a> and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p><p><em>Subscribe and follow DH on <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4ifN6AYlULZASc7V3S">Whatsapp</a>, <a href="https://x.com/DeccanHerald">X</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/deccanherald/">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@DeccanHerald">YouTube</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deccanherald/?hl=en">Instagram</a> to never miss out on anything.</em></p>