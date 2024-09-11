Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Mallikarjun Kharge announces five guarantees for J&K voters

Speaking at an election rally in Anantnag, Kharge also pledged to uphold the rights of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as per the Constitution. He criticized the BJP-led central government for leaving one lakh job vacancies unfilled, accusing them of intentionally keeping the people of Jammu and Kashmir impoverished.

He promised that they will focus on tourism and manufacturing and will reopen more than 4,400 government schools which have been closed in the past several years. The Congress president also promised to restore a bi-cameral legislature in the Union territory.

He launched a fierce attack on Modi, claiming that with just 20 more seats in Parliament, Modi and his allies would have been in jail, and mocked the BJP's current position by questioning, “Where is your ‘400 paar’ now? You're stuck at 240," implying that the BJP is now clinging to power with a “minority government.”

He was referring to the performance of the Opposition alliance, or I.N.D.I.A., which won 234 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, which had set an ambitious target of 400 seats, stopped at 240, 32 short of the majority mark and down by 63 in comparison with its 2019 tally.

The Congress and NC have forged a pre-poll alliance for the 90-seat Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, which will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.