Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC to hear plea against forced rollout of 20% ethanol petrol on Sept 1

A PIL claims motorists are being compelled to use E20 fuel their vehicles cannot handle, leading to engine damage, lower mileage and mounting repair costs.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 07:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSupreme CourtEthanol

Follow us on :

Follow Us