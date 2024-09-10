Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | MP Engineer Rashid’s bail political maneuver to gain votes: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Reacting to interim bail granted to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah Tuesday claimed that the bail was a political maneuver aimed at gaining an advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections rather than serving the voters who elected him to Parliament.

“I feel sorry for the people of Baramulla,” he said. “This bail seems less about addressing their needs and more about securing votes in the assembly polls. Once the elections are over, Rashid will likely be back in Tihar Jail. We’ll have to see how this impacts the voters in north Kashmir who supported him earlier this year.”

His comments highlight the intensifying political rivalry as the region heads into a critical election.