Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | MP Engineer Rashid’s bail political maneuver to gain votes: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Reacting to interim bail granted to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah Tuesday claimed that the bail was a political maneuver aimed at gaining an advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections rather than serving the voters who elected him to Parliament.
“I feel sorry for the people of Baramulla,” he said. “This bail seems less about addressing their needs and more about securing votes in the assembly polls. Once the elections are over, Rashid will likely be back in Tihar Jail. We’ll have to see how this impacts the voters in north Kashmir who supported him earlier this year.”
His comments highlight the intensifying political rivalry as the region heads into a critical election.
When asked about People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti’s claims that Rashid is a BJP proxy, Omar suggested that the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) should address these allegations. He urged voters to be cautious, saying, “If people support parties like AIP, Apni Party, and Peoples Conference, they are essentially supporting BJP’s designs in J&K.”
The former chief minister also mentioned that jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati has been positioned against him from Ganderbal Assembly seat in central Kashmir, expressing confusion over why such figures are being used politically. “I am hopeful that the people will reject these attempts to undermine me,” he said.
Regarding former J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool’s criticism of the National Conference, Omar noted that the Congress leadership is aware of his remarks, adding, “That’s sufficient for us.”
