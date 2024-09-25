Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 | Amid calls for change voter turnout soars in once ‘boycott capital’ of Kashmir

Waseem Khan, a young voter in the old city area of Hawal, said, “We are voting to break free from bureaucratic rule and address the neglect our community has faced.”

His views were echoed by college student Lubna Rasheed, who noted, “In the past, we boycotted elections, but that brought no positive results. Youth must engage in the electoral process for prosperity and development.”

Many young voters believe their participation could lead to equitable development for their area. “Earlier, we were told to boycott elections; now we’re voting to see real change,” they stated.

Voters expressed hopes that their chosen candidates would ensure a fair allocation of resources. “We demand that funds be used impartially, without favouritism,” they insisted.

Elderly voters echoed these sentiments, highlighting decades of neglect. Ghulam Rasool Dar, a septuagenarian, lamented, “We lack proper roads and drainage systems. Our needs have been overlooked for far too long.”

In the Khanyar area, an elderly woman shared her hopes for job opportunities for her educated but unemployed children, expressing frustration over frequent power tariff hikes despite ongoing electricity issues. “I hope elected representatives will address this,” she remarked.

The participation of some separatist leaders, including candidates from Jamaat-e-Islami, and the absence of boycott calls from separatists and militants may have played a significant role in encouraging voter turnout.