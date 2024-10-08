Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | After Budgam, Omar Abdullah wins from Ganderbal also

In Ganderbal, Abdullah secured 32,727 votes, winning by a margin of 10,574 against his nearest rival Mir who polled 22,153 votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 11:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

J&K Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 11:23 IST
Jammu and KashmirOmar AbdullahInida NewsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us