Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Omar Abdullah bounces back from LS polls defeat, wins from Budgam, Ganderbal

<p>It is a double victory for National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah who won both the Budgam assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defeating the PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by a margin of more than 18,000 votes, as well as Ganderbal seat.</p><p>Abdullah secured 36,010 votes in Budgam, while Mehdi got 17,525 votes.</p><p>In the family bastion of Ganderbal, the NC VC won against PDP's Bashir Ahmad Mir with a margin of 10,574 seats.</p><p>"Those who tried to finish National Conference for last five years are decimated today after assembly election results," <em>PTI</em> quoted him as saying after victory.</p> .<p>The NC vice president had contested the 2014 elections also from two seats, Sonwar in Srinagar and Beerwah in Budgam district. He had won the Beerwah seat.</p><p>Abdullah had lost the 2024 Parliamentary polls from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir.</p><p>He was defeated by independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid who was then lodged in the Tihar Jail under terror-funding charges. Rashid is currently out on bail.</p><p><em>(With PTI Inputs)</em></p>