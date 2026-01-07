<p>Srinagar<strong>: </strong>The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn recognition of the Shri <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vaishno%20Devi">Mata Vaishno Devi</a> Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu, citing serious lapses in minimum standards, days after a controversy erupted over the religious profile of its first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=MBBS">MBBS </a>batch.</p><p>In an order dated January 6, the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) revoked the institute’s recognition and withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) for its undergraduate MBBS programme with immediate effect. </p><p>The decision followed a surprise inspection that found major deficiencies in infrastructure, faculty strength and clinical facilities, rendering the institute ineligible to continue the course.</p>.BJP steps in as Vaishno Devi medical college faces backlash over Muslim-majority MBBS list.<p>The regulator said the college failed to comply with essential requirements laid down under the NMC’s 2023 regulations. The inspection was ordered after multiple complaints from stakeholders and revealed “non-compliance with minimum standards” and “serious deficiencies,” prompting immediate regulatory action.</p><p>To safeguard students’ academic interests, the NMC directed that all 50 MBBS students admitted in the 2025–26 inaugural batch be relocated to other recognised medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats. </p><p>The Union Territory’s counselling and health authorities have been asked to ensure a seamless transfer so that no student loses a seat.</p><p>The regulatory move comes amid sustained protests in Jammu over the composition of the first MBBS batch. </p><p>Of the 50 students admitted through the NEET process, 42 were reported to be Muslims, triggering demonstrations by several Hindu organisations and political leaders.</p><p>Groups such as the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti demanded cancellation of the admission list and later sought closure of the institute, arguing that a medical college established and funded by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board should primarily benefit Hindu students.</p><p>Protesters also sought religious reservations or minority status for the college—demands that are legally untenable, as the institute is not a minority educational institution.</p>.Girl forces fellow female student to perform 'namaz' in medical college hostel; 2 staffers suspended.<p>The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the NMC’s decision, portraying it as an assertion of regulatory discipline. </p><p>BJP MLA R.S. Pathania described the move as a case of “quality over quantity”, saying the action reinforced the importance of maintaining educational standards and that students would be accommodated elsewhere.</p><p>Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had earlier cautioned against introducing religion into admissions or scrapping a merit-based list.</p><p>“Admission cannot be granted without merit. Introducing religion into admissions would violate constitutional provisions,” he said, warning that such an approach could set a dangerous precedent in governance.</p><p>The controversy has also drawn attention to the broader institutional context. </p><p>The Mata Vaishno Devi University was established in 1999 after the J&K Assembly passed a Bill and was later allotted government funding and around 80 kanals of State land in Katra, Jammu.</p><p>The immediate task before the administration now is to ensure a smooth transition for students and stabilise medical education in the Union Territory.</p>