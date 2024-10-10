Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Omar Abdullah elected leader of NC legislature party

<p>Srinagar: Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was Thursday unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference (NC) legislature party, paving the way for his return to the chief ministership, as announced by party president Farooq Abdullah.<br></p><p>54-year-old Omar will now get the letter of support from ally Congress on Friday and then meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to stake claim on government formation with over 50 legislators on board.<br></p><p>This development follows the NC's success in winning 42 of the 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, while Congress secured six seats. The alliance also includes support from the lone CPM legislator, M.Y. Tarigami, and four independent candidates.</p>.Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 | Results prove majority of people have not endorsed revocation of special status: Omar Abdullah.<p>Omar made the announcement of four independent MLA's support shortly after he was picked by the party’s newly-elected MLAs, as the leader of the NC’s legislature party. This means that technically, the NC does not require support from its pre-poll allies, including the Congress, to form government.<br></p><p>Earlier in the day Omar said that newly-elected legislators of the NC will meet to elect their legislator party leader and then there will be a meeting of the alliance partners (Congress) to elect their leader in the House.</p><p><br>“Then, we will go to the Raj Bhavan to stake the claim for government formation and ask the lieutenant governor to fix a time for swearing-in,” he said.<br></p><p>Having previously served as chief minister from January 2009 to January 2015, Omar has adopted a conciliatory approach toward the Narendra Modi-led central government following his election victory.<br></p><p>Recognizing the Union Territory's governance structure, Omar emphasized the need for cooperation with the Centre.<br></p><p>“We need to have coordination with the Centre. As many issues of J&K can't be resolved by fighting with the Centre," he said immediately after election results came in. “I will make every effort to ensure that the incoming government works for smooth relations both with the LG and the Union government.”<br></p><p>He also said the priority of the new government was to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir for which it would "work with the central government.”<br></p><p>The polling for Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly elections in a decade, was held on September 18, 25, and October 1. The vote counting was held on Tuesday.</p>