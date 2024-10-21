Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc 'Bhanumati ka Kunba: Shivraj; 'NDA completed seat-sharing'

He said that conversely, the BJP-led NDA is a well-thought alliance under PM Modi's leadership, aiming to build a glorious India.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 16:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 16:42 IST
Shivraj Singh ChouhanJharkhandInida NewsJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us