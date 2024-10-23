Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | RJD releases list of 6 candidates for polls

<p>Ranchi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday released a list of six candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls, ending the impasse over seat-sharing among the I.N.D.I.A. bloc constituents.</p>.<p>In a statement, the party said it nominated Suresh Paswan from Deoghar, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda and Subhash Yadav from Koderma.</p>.<p>Rashmi Prakash will contest from Chatra, Naresh Prasad Singh from Vishrampur and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav from Hussainabad, it said.</p>.<p>The candidates were declared soon after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been campaigning in the poll-bound state, said a consensus was reached on sharing of seats.</p>.<p>The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, and counting will take place on November 23. </p>