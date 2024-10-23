Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | RJD releases list of 6 candidates for polls

In a statement, the party said it nominated Suresh Paswan from Deoghar, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda and Subhash Yadav from Koderma.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 19:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 19:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRJDJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us